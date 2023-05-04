Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Sen. Bernie Sanders calls for $17 per hour federal minimum wage

The federal minimum wage has stood at $7.25 per hour since 2009
By Jamie Bittner
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is calling on Congress to pass a $17 federal minimum wage increase over the next 5 years. The federal minimum wage was last increased in 2009 when it was raised to $7.25 per hour.

“People who work 40-50 hours a week shouldn’t live in poverty. It is time to raise the minimum wage to a living wage,” Sanders said.

The Department of Labor reports the minimum wage rose to $7.25 in 2009, after Congress passed an amendment in 2007 that steadily increased wages from $5.85.

Read more on the history of minimum wage increases here

The Economic Policy Institute reports since 2009 the minimum wage has lost 27% of its purchasing power due to cost of living increases. The Institute adds, 23 states and Washington D.C. raised state minimum wage in 2023, including Sanders’ own Vermont. Starting January 1, 2023, Vermont raised its state minimum wage to $13.18 per hour. That is an increase of $0.63 from the previous minimum wage of $12.55.

Washington News Bureau Reporter Jamie Bittner asked Sen. Sanders how he believed the $17 per hour minimum wage he is advocating for would impact small businesses.

“This is over a 5-year period. I don’t think it will be much of an impact. The minimum wage is going up in Vermont. It’s close to $15 a hour now. So I don’t think it would be very impactful,” he said, adding, “bottom line is also that when you raise wages in Vermont, in Burlington for example, the cost of housing is outrageously high. People can’t afford it. So when you raise the minimum wage, you put more money into people’s pockets. And with that, they’re able to go out and purchase products, which in fact creates more jobs. So I think it’s good economics. And, it’s the moral and right thing to do. People should not be having to work two or three jobs to pay the rent.”

Sen. Sanders, who chairs the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pension Committee, said the committee will mark up the bill to raise the minimum wage to $17 in June. That’s the next step in the process to bring the bill out of committee.

In 2021, Sen. Sanders’ push to raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour failed to pass as part of President Joe Biden’s stimulus package. However, President Joe Biden has signaled he’d support a $15 minimum wage.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus police searches for suspects involved in shots fired at Peachtree Mall
The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office arrested 71 people on over 180 charges.
Chambers Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests 71 people on over 180 drug charges
First responders are on the scene of a shooting in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday.
1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting; suspect captured, police say
Heavy police presence
4-year-old critically injured after wreck on Kings Mountain Dr. in Columbus
Man arrested for shooting girlfriend during verbal dispute in LaGrange

Latest News

Three stabbings over several days near the campus of the University of California, Davis, have...
Former California college student arrested in 3 stabbings
The Indianapolis Zoo launches a $1 million challenge to help save an endangered species.
Zoo offers $1 million sponsorship of endangered species preservation plan
Recording artist Ed Sheeran prepares to speak to the media outside New York Federal Court after...
Jury finds Ed Sheeran didn’t copy Marvin Gaye classic
FILE - Gov. Phil Bryant ponders a response to a question regarding his legacy following a life...
Mississippi ex-governor releases texts in welfare scandal
Police say a dog attack has left a child dead and a woman seriously injured in Iowa.
Police: 9-month-old child dies, woman seriously injured in dog attack