Starting to warm up for good

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The cool start to May is about to be a distant memory. Highs will be in the 80s consistently by Friday or Saturday.

A few clouds at times on this Thursday; the sky will be mostly sunny. This is the last morning of widespread 40s most likely until October. Daytime highs between 77 degrees north and 81 degrees south. Pleasant with much calmer winds.

After 40s Thursday morning, highs reach the upper 70s to near 80. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Mostly clear this evening before clouds increase quickly during the overnight. Lows mostly in the low to mid 50s Friday morning. A few of the normally cooler spots could dip into the upper 40s.

Not as chilly tonight; lows mostly in the 50s Friday morning. (Source: WTVM Weather)

More clouds than sun Friday. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon and early evening. Highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

More clouds starting Friday with a slight chance of rain. A little better chance of storms at times over the weekend. (Source: WTVM Weather)

There is no question it will be warmer and more humid over the weekend with highs easily in the mid 80s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Uncertainty lies in the rain coverage, however.

There may be showers and storms at times Saturday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Since the pattern and seasons are transitioning, this is still difficult to predict even though we’re getting closer. It does appear a cluster or two of showers and storms are possible either day this weekend. Exactly when and where it hits remains to be seen. For now, more than half of us will probably get missed Saturday, same thing for Sunday. Stay tuned.

Exact timing and coverage of any possible storms this weekend is uncertain but we expect some at least nearby. (Source: WTVM Weather)

A little unsettled perhaps into early next week with around a 40% rain coverage in the forecast. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Historically, May is our 2nd driest month. But again as we settle into a warmer, more humid pattern, occasional showers and storms may dot the landscape through next week.

We are headed for the 80s by the weekend; some may even hit 90 for the first time next week. (Source: WTVM Weather)

