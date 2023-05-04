Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Thieves rob tree trimmers of $5,000 worth of chainsaws in broad daylight, police say

Employees of a tree trimming service in Memphis said they were robbed in broad daylight of roughly $5,000 worth of chainsaws. (Source: WMC)
By Myracle Evans and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) – Employees of a tree trimming service in Memphis said they were robbed in broad daylight of roughly $5,000 worth of chainsaws.

The workers, who did not want to be identified, said they are shaken up by the robbery and are now warning others to stay alert while on the job.

According to a police report, two tree trimmers were working when they were approached by about six men in two different vehicles.

The police report said the robbers, who were all armed with pistols, demanded cash and stole STIHL brand chainsaws worth nearly $5,000.

One employee who spoke with WMC said his first thought was, “Am I going to die?”

The employee said he has lived in Memphis for his entire life and has never seen crime this bad.

“Something’s got to be done, I know the police can’t do anything about it because it happens so sporadically. But instead of letting these guys out of jail, keep them there, enforce these laws. Armed robbery is not something to mess with,” the employee said.

According to the police report, the tree trimmers threw a brick at one of the vehicles before the robbers fled the scene, cracking the windshield.

Police said they recovered evidence from the scene. The tree trimmers said they are hopeful the men responsible will be caught soon.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus police searches for suspects involved in shots fired at Peachtree Mall
The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office arrested 71 people on over 180 charges.
Chambers Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests 71 people on over 180 drug charges
First responders are on the scene of a shooting in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday.
1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting; suspect captured, police say
Heavy police presence
4-year-old critically injured after wreck on Kings Mountain Dr. in Columbus
Man arrested for shooting girlfriend during verbal dispute in LaGrange

Latest News

Three stabbings over several days near the campus of the University of California, Davis, have...
Former California college student arrested in 3 stabbings
The Indianapolis Zoo launches a $1 million challenge to help save an endangered species.
Zoo offers $1 million sponsorship of endangered species preservation plan
Recording artist Ed Sheeran prepares to speak to the media outside New York Federal Court after...
Jury finds Ed Sheeran didn’t copy Marvin Gaye classic
FILE - Gov. Phil Bryant ponders a response to a question regarding his legacy following a life...
Mississippi ex-governor releases texts in welfare scandal
Police say a dog attack has left a child dead and a woman seriously injured in Iowa.
Police: 9-month-old child dies, woman seriously injured in dog attack