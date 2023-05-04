Unsettled Weather Settles in Soon; Big Warm-Up Coming

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Thursday morning will likely be the last time we see widespread 40s across the area until the late fall, as much warmer weather is on the way in our forecast. Get set for highs to return to the low to mid 80s on Friday, but we will also mention a slight chance at a few showers or storms during the day. For the weekend, the coverage of rain will be anywhere from 20-40% for Saturday and Sunday with highs back in the mid 80s. It won’t be a washout, and it won’t rain everywhere, but you’ll want to be prepared for showers and storms at any point, especially during the afternoon and evening. We’re in the kind of weather pattern where it will be hard to pinpoint the arrival of rain and storms - or even in the coverage in some cases - much more than 24 hours in advance. Stay tuned with changes to our forecast when it comes to the coverage and timing of our rain. Through next week, and despite the chances for rain and storms, the temperatures will continue to climb into the mid and upper 80s - with some spots seeing their first 90 degree readings of the year!

