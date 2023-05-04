Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Unsettled Weather Settles in Soon; Big Warm-Up Coming

Derek’s Forecast!
Thursday Evening Weather On the Go
By Derek Kinkade
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Thursday morning will likely be the last time we see widespread 40s across the area until the late fall, as much warmer weather is on the way in our forecast. Get set for highs to return to the low to mid 80s on Friday, but we will also mention a slight chance at a few showers or storms during the day. For the weekend, the coverage of rain will be anywhere from 20-40% for Saturday and Sunday with highs back in the mid 80s. It won’t be a washout, and it won’t rain everywhere, but you’ll want to be prepared for showers and storms at any point, especially during the afternoon and evening. We’re in the kind of weather pattern where it will be hard to pinpoint the arrival of rain and storms - or even in the coverage in some cases - much more than 24 hours in advance. Stay tuned with changes to our forecast when it comes to the coverage and timing of our rain. Through next week, and despite the chances for rain and storms, the temperatures will continue to climb into the mid and upper 80s - with some spots seeing their first 90 degree readings of the year!

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus police searches for suspects involved in shots fired at Peachtree Mall
The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office arrested 71 people on over 180 charges.
Chambers Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests 71 people on over 180 drug charges
First responders are on the scene of a shooting in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday.
1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting; suspect captured, police say
Heavy police presence
4-year-old critically injured after wreck on Kings Mountain Dr. in Columbus
Man arrested for shooting girlfriend during verbal dispute in LaGrange

Latest News

Thursday Evening Weather On the Go
Thursday Evening Weather On the Go
After 40s Thursday morning, highs reach the upper 70s to near 80.
Starting to warm up for good
Warming up in the days ahead with highs in the 80s again by Friday.
Thursday Morning Weather on the Go
Warmer 80s arrives starting Friday
Chilly Start Thursday; Warm Up on the Way, However