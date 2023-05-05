Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

12-year-old fatally shot, man wounded at Florida gas station

Broward Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of gunfire at a 7-Eleven in Dania Beach just...
Broward Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of gunfire at a 7-Eleven in Dania Beach just after 11 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANIA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A man fatally shot a 12-year-old boy and wounded another man before turning the gun on himself inside a South Florida gas station, sheriff’s officials said Friday.

Broward Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of gunfire at a 7-Eleven in Dania Beach just after 11 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release.

The boy and the shooter both died at the scene, investigators said. A third person was taken to a hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds, the release said. A condition report was not immediately available.

Investigators said witnesses told them the man fired shots at a man in a vehicle that was parked outside the gas station. He then went inside the station and shot the boy, and then himself, the release said.

The names of the suspected shooter and the victims have not been released. An investigation is continuing and police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Dania Beach is just south of Fort Lauderdale on Florida’s Atlantic Coast.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama fashion designer making waves across the country with dress designs
Alabama fashion designer making waves across the country with dress designs
Drug bust on Vista Drive leads to two arrested
2 men arrested on numerous charges following a major drug bust in Columbus
The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office arrested 71 people on over 180 charges.
Chambers Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests 71 people on over 180 drug charges
Patrick Shawn McGlinchey
Russell County deputy hospitalized after assault during traffic stop
Three people hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Barbour County

Latest News

A former UC Davis student has been charged with 2 counts of murder and 1 count of attempted...
Murder charges filed against California ex-college student
The Amber Alert issued by Oklahoma officials for a 10-month-old child has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled for 10-month-old Oklahoma child
FILE - Neera Tanden, President Joe Biden's nominee for Director of the Office of Management and...
Biden taps White House aide Neera Tanden as domestic policy adviser
Phoenix police arrested 22-year-old Zion William Teasley on first-degree murder charges for...
Man charged with murder in ‘ambush’ stabbing death of 29-year-old on hiking trail, police say
People mourn the victims near Vladislav Ribnikar school in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, May 4,...
2 mass shootings in 2 days plunge Serbia into shock, dismay