City of Columbus announces Memorial Day closures

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The city of Columbus has announced Memorial Day closures.

Below is a list of the closures throughout the city on May 29.

WASTE/RECYCLE: No Pickup

311 CITIZENS SERVICE CENTER: Closed

LANDFILLS: GRANITE BLUFF/PINE GROVE: Closed

PARKS AND RECREATION: Columbus Aquatic Center, Lake Oliver Marina, Cooper Creek Tennis Center - Normal Business Hours

CIVIC CENTER: Administration Office and Columbus Ice Rink - Closed

ANIMAL CONTROL: Closed

METRA BUS SERVICE: No Bus Service

RECORDER’S COURT: 8AM Advisement Only

PROPERTY TAX & MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION: Closed

BULL CREEK GOLF COURSE & OXBOW GOLF COURSE: Normal Hours

Monday, May 29, trash routes will be collected on Wednesday, May 31.

The local Government of Columbus will alter or suspend all services on May 29 - with the exception of emergency services such as fire, police and ambulance.

