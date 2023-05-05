City of Columbus announces Memorial Day closures
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The city of Columbus has announced Memorial Day closures.
Below is a list of the closures throughout the city on May 29.
- WASTE/RECYCLE: No Pickup
- 311 CITIZENS SERVICE CENTER: Closed
- LANDFILLS: GRANITE BLUFF/PINE GROVE: Closed
- PARKS AND RECREATION: Columbus Aquatic Center, Lake Oliver Marina, Cooper Creek Tennis Center - Normal Business Hours
- CIVIC CENTER: Administration Office and Columbus Ice Rink - Closed
- ANIMAL CONTROL: Closed
- METRA BUS SERVICE: No Bus Service
- RECORDER’S COURT: 8AM Advisement Only
- PROPERTY TAX & MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION: Closed
- BULL CREEK GOLF COURSE & OXBOW GOLF COURSE: Normal Hours
Monday, May 29, trash routes will be collected on Wednesday, May 31.
The local Government of Columbus will alter or suspend all services on May 29 - with the exception of emergency services such as fire, police and ambulance.
