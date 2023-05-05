Business Break
City of Columbus announces Memorial Day closures(Source: City of Columbus)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The city of Columbus has announced Memorial Day closures.

Below is a list of the closures throughout the city on May 29.

  • WASTE/RECYCLE: No Pickup
  • 311 CITIZENS SERVICE CENTER: Closed
  • LANDFILLS: GRANITE BLUFF/PINE GROVE: Closed
  • PARKS AND RECREATION: Columbus Aquatic Center, Lake Oliver Marina, Cooper Creek Tennis Center - Normal Business Hours
  • CIVIC CENTER: Administration Office and Columbus Ice Rink - Closed
  • ANIMAL CONTROL: Closed
  • METRA BUS SERVICE: No Bus Service
  • RECORDER’S COURT: 8AM Advisement Only
  • PROPERTY TAX & MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION: Closed
  • BULL CREEK GOLF COURSE & OXBOW GOLF COURSE: Normal Hours

Monday, May 29, trash routes will be collected on Wednesday, May 31.

The local Government of Columbus will alter or suspend all services on May 29 - with the exception of emergency services such as fire, police and ambulance.

