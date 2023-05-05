Columbus gang member sentenced to prison for illegally possessing machine gun

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A known Columbus criminal street gang member has been sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to illegally possessing a machine gun.

According to court officials, on May 3, 23-year-old Tyquerrious Ford was sentenced to five years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Ford pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a machine gun in Dec. 2022.

Court documents say in April 2022, Columbus officers saw a vehicle driven by Ford make numerous traffic violations on Dawson Street in Columbus and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Ford eventually stopped the vehicle, and authorities discovered he did have a license. Ford tried to walk away but was detained by officers.

Officers found an illegally modified firearm, known as a ‘Switch Glock’ and an extended 31-round magazine in the driver’s seat belonging to Ford. A bookbag with a stolen firearm was found in the passenger’s seat belonging to Bernard Shaw, who pleaded guilty and was sentenced for illegally possessing a firearm a month prior.

Both Ford and Shaw’s cases were investigated by the FBI, Columbus Police Department and Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office.

