Columbus mayor appoints interim Chief of Police

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Mayor Skip Henerson announces an interim chief for the Columbus Police Department.

Chief Stoney Mathis will begin his first day in the new position on Monday, May 8. The interim Chief of Police will be to manage the day-to-day operations of the police department.

While Mathis serves as interim, Henderson will conduct a national search for a permanent Chief.

“The Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police was a tremendous resource for us in identifying Chief Mathis as our Interim Chief. As we continue the search for our next Chief of Police, Chief Mathis’ experience, leadership, communication skills, and dedication to proactive policing make him ideally suited to serve all the citizens of Columbus,” said Henderson.

Chief Mathis obtained his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Cameron University in Lawton, Oklahoma, in 1992. He completed the Drug Unit Commander Academy at the Drug Enforcement Administration in Quantico, Virginia, in 2004 and the Southern Police Institute’s class #118 at the University of Louisville in 2007.

In 2009, Mathis graduated from the Senior Management Institute for Police (SMIP). Chief Mathis also completed a two-year command college program at Columbus State University, where he earned his master’s degree in public administration in 2011. He was elected as the 4th Vice President of the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police by his peers in 2020, and in 2017, he completed the FBI Law Enforcement Executive Leadership Program.

“I am excited about the opportunity to serve the citizens of Columbus and to work with the fine men and women of the Columbus Police Department. I look forward to working with Mayor Henderson, the administration, and the members of the Columbus City Council,” said Mathis.

A press conference is scheduled for May 8 at 10 a.m. Stay News Leader 9 as we continue to bring you the latest.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.