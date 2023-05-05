Columbus police, family searching for missing 11-year-old girl

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department and family ask for the public’s help in finding a missing 11-year-old girl.

Kelsea Fontenot was last seen close to 5 p.m. in the 5700 block of Stoneridge Drive in Columbus, wearing a purple and white shirt with blue jeans and purple sneakers.

She is described as being 5′2 with black hair and wears glasses.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Columbus Police Department Youth Services at 706-653-3449.

