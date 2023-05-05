Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Columbus police, family searching for missing 11-year-old girl

Missing 11-year-old girl Kelsea Fontenot
Missing 11-year-old girl Kelsea Fontenot(Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department and family ask for the public’s help in finding a missing 11-year-old girl.

Kelsea Fontenot was last seen close to 5 p.m. in the 5700 block of Stoneridge Drive in Columbus, wearing a purple and white shirt with blue jeans and purple sneakers.

She is described as being 5′2 with black hair and wears glasses.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Columbus Police Department Youth Services at 706-653-3449.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama fashion designer making waves across the country with dress designs
Alabama fashion designer making waves across the country with dress designs
Drug bust on Vista Drive leads to two arrested
2 men arrested on numerous charges following a major drug bust in Columbus
The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office arrested 71 people on over 180 charges.
Chambers Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests 71 people on over 180 drug charges
Patrick Shawn McGlinchey
Russell County deputy hospitalized after assault during traffic stop
Phenix City Schools announce recommendation for new superintendent

Latest News

Slippin Sidewayz hosts fundraiser Friday to support Dadeville community
Slippin SidewayZ hosts fundraiser Friday to support Dadeville community
Stoney Mathis
Columbus mayor appoints interim Chief of Police
Louisous Smith
Columbus police searching for critically missing man last seen near 10th Street
MILITARY MATTERS: Welcome to Fort Benning Sign Switched to Fort Moore
MILITARY MATTERS: Welcome to Fort Benning Sign Switched to Fort Moore