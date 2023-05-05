The Dry Weather Pattern is Over for the Valley with the Return of the Rain

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The dry weather the Valley has experienced the past few days has come to an end, as the light rain showers are already passing through our area this morning.

Keep in mind that we will continue to see the light passing showers across the Valley today, but don’t worry because not a washout kind of day! Temperatures today will warm into the low 80s, but get ready for temperatures really heat up the next few days.

The weekend is shaping up to be slightly drier than today, though there will be a few isolated showers at times, mainly in the afternoon/evening.

To be more specific, Saturday will feature a few light showers with more sunshine than clouds! Sunday is expected to have a little more rain but the sun will peek through at times. Temperatures really start to heat up on Sunday as highs approach the upper 80s, but it is likely the Valley will see its first 90-degree day of 2023 early next week! Speaking of the start of the work week, the weather pattern really begins to shift into our summerlike conditions with the anticipation of rain every day next week!

The coverage of rain is still relatively low with no washout days expected, and temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s; however, this is a key indicator of the switch from our spring-like weather into summer!

