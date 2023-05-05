Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

GRAPHIC: Man jailed for punching umpire at son’s baseball game

A player's father was arrested and charged for punching a disabled veteran umpire at a high...
A player's father was arrested and charged for punching a disabled veteran umpire at a high school game.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 2:40 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) - A Florida father is facing charges after authorities say he punched an umpire during a high school baseball game.

The incident happened during a game at Liberty High School in Kissimmee on April 18.

According to the arrest warrant, the Osceola Sheriff’s Department says a 63-year-old umpire, who is a disabled veteran, got into an argument with a player’s son.

His father, Jorge Aponte Gonzalez, responded by angrily approaching the umpire and knocking him out, investigators say.

GRAPHIC: Some viewers may find the video disturbing.

A player's father was charged with punching a disabled veteran umpire at a high school game. (Osceola County Sheriff's Office, Osceola County Corrections)

Gonzalez was arrested Wednesday and charged with battery on a sports official and disruption of a school function.

The 41-year-old was held on a $1,500 bail and told not to attend any more Liberty High School games.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama fashion designer making waves across the country with dress designs
Alabama fashion designer making waves across the country with dress designs
The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office arrested 71 people on over 180 charges.
Chambers Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests 71 people on over 180 drug charges
Drug bust on Vista Drive leads to two arrested
2 men arrested on numerous charges following a major drug bust in Columbus
Patrick Shawn McGlinchey
Russell County deputy hospitalized after assault during traffic stop
Muscogee County School District schedules school time change vote for May 15

Latest News

Police say at least 8 people are dead after a drive-by shooting in Serbia.
Suspect arrested in Serbia’s second mass shooting in 2 days
North Carolina state Sen. Kandie Smith, a Pitt County Democrat, holds up a sign that reads...
NC lawmakers pass 12-week abortion ban; governor vows veto
The State Senate advanced a likely-veto-proof 12-week abortion ban to Gov. Cooper's desk.
North Carolina Senate passes 12-week abortion ban
A player's father was arrested and charged for punching a disabled veteran umpire at a high...
GRAPHIC: Father jailed for punching umpire at son's game