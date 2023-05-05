Business Break
College signings held at Harris County and Lee-Scott Academy

By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Congratulations to the 13 Harris County student-athletes that have signed to the next level!

Cheer: Belle Rodriguez to Trevecca Nazarene Univeristy.

Swim: Mikayla Best to Milligan University.

Basketball: CJ Cameron to Thomas University.

Golf: Andrew Korytoski to Western Carolina and Grant Reynolds to Brewton Parker.

Baseball: Canyon Meeks to Chattahoochee Valley Community College.

Soccer: Janyee Malcolm to Point University, Belle Seward to Reinhardt University, Kennedi Vowell to LaGrange College, Cason Knotts to Truett McConnell, Aaron McCrory to King University and Reese Wise to Reinhardt University.

And at Lee-Scott Academy, Austin Marlin will join the inaugural soccer team at Southern Union.

Our signing coverage is sponsored by the Mike Hostilo Law Firm.

