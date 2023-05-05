Help Wanted: West Point still recovering from Tornado

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A tornado ripped through a neighborhood in West Point, Georgia, more than a month ago, and some families are still recovering from the damage left behind.

Destruction is as far as the eye can see here where a tornado hit March 27th, and now the city of West Point is looking for volunteers to help them put back the pieces together. “My son and I had come through here, and it looked like somebody had dropped a bomb,” says Raney.

A war zone is how Ruby Raney describes the aftermath of a tornado that hit her neighborhood on March 27th. “I’ve never seen anything like it before in my life,” says Raney. Drive down Highway 29, and the damage left behind is jaw-dropping.

“That space had houses, a church, businesses for some reason, it didn’t hit,” says Raney. Ruby Raney lives right in the middle of the damage, she moved into the rental property right after the tornado it, but she says seeing her neighbors struggle is hurtful.

"But when your whole house is gone, no sign of it or if a house has never been here, but thank god nobody didn't die," says Raney. And houses were knocked off their foundations, trees snapped in two, car windshields shattered, and left behind, but now the Chattahoochee Fuller Center Project is organizing a day to get everything cleaned up. "We're just going to be picking up debris, and letting this community know that we care about them we support them and we care about the cleanup," says Mayor Steve Tramell.

Mayor Steve Tramell says there have already been donations pouring in, but this last effort will help greatly. “The more hands we can get, the quicker the job can be to get it done. There is a tremendous amount of debris that needs to be collected,” says Tramell. Giving residents like Raney hopes to be able to move forward after the storm.

