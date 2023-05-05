Muscogee County School District announces Teacher of the Year

Business Break
Muscogee County School District reports COVID cases, in-person learning to continue
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District (MCSD) honored and recognized the district’s finalists and ultimate winner for Year of the Year (TOTY).

Educators across the district gathered at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center for the annual sold-out gala, bringing out more than 1,100 teachers and community leaders.

Ten finalists were chosen by the Muscogee Education Excellence Foundation out of 55 candidates, and of that ten, Tasha Morman, a 5th-grade Science and Social Studies teacher at St. Mary’s Magnet Academy, was picked to represent MCSD for TOTY.

Officials say the selection committee was impressed with Morman’s connection with her students and commitment to helping make them impactful members of the community.

“Tasha has a unique way of connecting with her students. The students were engaged and excited to participate in the lesson she was teaching. You could tell that she has the trust and respect of each student,” said Committee Chair Josh Reynolds.

Each of the TOTY Honorees was honored throughout the school year in numerous ways. However, at the gala, everyone received a framed recognition certification and a $100 honorarium. The top ten finalists received a $500 honorarium, while the top three got a $1000.

Finally, Morman will receive a feature on an OUTFRONT billboard, a full-page Ledger-Enquirer ad and a $5,000 honorarium.

