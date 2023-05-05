Phenix City Board of Education selects a new superintendent

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After four open interviews with candidates, the Phenix City Board of Education announced their recommendation for a new superintendent.

With the seat being open for almost a year, the position has been offered to a native of North Port, Alabama.

With a 4 - 3 vote, The board of education chose Dr. Janet Sherrod. Dr. Sherrod currently serves as the Executive Director of Learning Support for the Tuscaloosa City Board of Education.

One school board member says she feels Dr. Sherrod is the right one for this position.

The Phenix City Board of Education chose between four candidates for the available superintendent position. The board moving forward with Dr. Janet Sherrod. Board member Katrina Long made the motion for the board to choose Dr. Sherrod as the next superintendent. Long says she proved herself to be the best candidate.

“Based off of the interview that was public for everyone to see, I think she set herself apart with her experience and what she can bring to Phenix City Schools, so I was excited to make that recommendation in hopes of moving forward and moving our moving our Phenix City School District forward,” says Katrina Long.

This position has been open for nearly a year After Randy Wilkes stepped down in June of last year. One Board Member I spoke with, Brady Baird says it’s nice to have this process now behind them.

“We are excited about the future of Phenix City Schools our students are going to be in good hands. Now it’s the responsibility of the board to rally behind our new leader and keep moving forward,” Brady Baird says.

Board Member Yolaunda Daniel says what stood out to her in Dr. Sherrod’s interview was her achievements.

“She has experience in bringing schools off of the list of failing, and so she’s done that as well. One of the things that stood out to me is the ability to improve student achievement, and the other thing is to build capacity within the teachers and those persons that teach our students, and if you know that goes hand in hand, so if you can build capacity in how they do something then they can also increase student achievement,” Yolaunda Daniel says.

Board member Katrina Long says now that the position is filled, there is a lot of work ahead of them.

“So bringing in a new Superintendent means that we’ve got to get boots on the ground to get working for our students, and we’ve got to keep the main thing the main thing, and that’s the children in Phenix City Schools,” says Katrina Long.

Dr. Sherrod has accepted this position. She will now negotiate her contract. The board asking for a start date of June 1st.

