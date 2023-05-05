Business Break
Phenix City church celebrates National Day of Prayer

By WTVM Web Team
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Phenix City church held a special event involving the mayor and our own Jason Dennis to celebrate National Day of Prayer.

Epworth Methodist Church off Highway 280 in Phenix City hosted the prayer event.

Jason was asked to pray for the media, one of the seven centers of influence - with scripture readings and people praying for: family, business, military, education, church and government.

Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe handled that one. The diverse crowd also enjoyed special music, “God Bless the USA.”

“It means so much for us to be able to bring people together interracially, interculturally, people of different denominations, different faiths, and different backgrounds,” said Grant Parker, Pastor of Epworth Methodist Church. “It’s so great to see people come together under the banner of one lord one faith and one baptism.”

A school board member, a retired Army colonel, and pastors also took part.

