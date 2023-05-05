Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Recall issued for Advil sold at Family Dollar

Anyone with the impacted products can return them to the Family Dollar store where they were...
Anyone with the impacted products can return them to the Family Dollar store where they were purchased without a receipt.(MGN Photo Archive)
By Debra Worley
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Family Dollar has issued a voluntary recall of several variations of Advil.

According to a new release from the Federal Drug Administration, the drugs are being recalled due to the product being stored by Family Dollar outside of labeled temperature requirements.

The Advil was shipped to certain stores around June 1, 2022, through March 31, 2023.

Products covered by this retail-level recall are:

0901458 ADVIL 200MG TABLET 100CT

0901839 ADVIL 200 MG CAPLET 24 CT

0902867 ADVIL DUAL ACTION 36CT CAPLET

0913023 ADVIL TABLET 50CT

0916071 ADVIL LIQUID GEL 40 CT

0999259 ADVIL TABLET 6CT

0999841 ADVIL LIQUI GEL MINIS 20CT

Click here for the specific batch numbers of affected product for each SKU.

According to the FDA, Family Dollar is not aware of any consumer complaints or reports of illnesses from this medication so far.

Anyone with the impacted products can return them to the Family Dollar store where they were purchased without a receipt.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama fashion designer making waves across the country with dress designs
Alabama fashion designer making waves across the country with dress designs
Drug bust on Vista Drive leads to two arrested
2 men arrested on numerous charges following a major drug bust in Columbus
The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office arrested 71 people on over 180 charges.
Chambers Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests 71 people on over 180 drug charges
Patrick Shawn McGlinchey
Russell County deputy hospitalized after assault during traffic stop
Three people hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Barbour County

Latest News

A former UC Davis student has been charged with 2 counts of murder and 1 count of attempted...
Murder charges filed against California ex-college student
The Amber Alert issued by Oklahoma officials for a 10-month-old child has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled for 10-month-old Oklahoma child
FILE - Neera Tanden, President Joe Biden's nominee for Director of the Office of Management and...
Biden taps White House aide Neera Tanden as domestic policy adviser
Phoenix police arrested 22-year-old Zion William Teasley on first-degree murder charges for...
Man charged with murder in ‘ambush’ stabbing death of 29-year-old on hiking trail, police say
People mourn the victims near Vladislav Ribnikar school in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, May 4,...
2 mass shootings in 2 days plunge Serbia into shock, dismay