COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Schley County defeated Lake Oconee Academy in a doubleheader to advance in the GHSA 1A D-2 tournament on Thursday.

The Wildcats won 6-0 in Game One and later, 10-3, in Game Two. Schley County will host Wilcox County next week in the quarterfinals.

