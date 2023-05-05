Slippin SidewayZ hosts fundraiser Friday to support Dadeville community

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WTVM) - A local business in Alexander City hosted a fundraiser today to give back to those affected by the deadly mass shooting in Dadeville that claimed four lives and injured 32 people.

Six people have been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting.

Surrounding counties have been supporting the Dadeville community since the deadly mass shooting. The owner of Slippin Sidewayz hosted the event today and says in this fundraiser, all proceeds raised will go toward victims and families affected.

It has been exactly three weeks since the deadly mass shooting in Dadeville. A sweet 16 birthday party was being held for Alexis Dowdell at a local dance studio downtown. Later in the night on April 15th, gunfire erupted during the party claiming four lives and injuring 32 people.

“It’s a hard thing for a parent to deal with to lose their child, and I have three girls, so I couldn’t imagine how that would feel. So we’re just trying to do anything we can,” said Alex Buemer, owner of Slippin Sidewayz, a local automotive event company out of Alexander City.

Today they hosted a fundraiser Friday at 5:30 to raise money for those affected by the mass shooting.

“We’re just trying to do anything we can to make these families a little more comfortable even though it’s, you know… it’s hard. I know it’s not going to change much for them but we’re doing everything that we can do to try and help,” said Buemer.

Cars for a Cause was held at the Alexander City Municipal Complex, where they had over 50 modified cars, bouncy houses, food trucks, and live music.

There was a $5 entry fee per car, and all the proceeds went to the Community Foundation of East Alabama Caring for Dadeville Fund.

“Just come and be willing to help,” he said.

The Community Foundation of East Alabama created the Caring for Dadeville fund following the tragic event and has raised over $40,000, where 100 percent of the proceeds go to support families and the affected Dadeville community.

CFEA President Katie Whittelsey said the funds would be distributed as grants to different organizations that are addressing resources needed for victims and community members.

“We know it’s not enough yet, so we are still asking the community to step up and help this community to recover and to heal, but we are so proud of what we have done this far… always looking forward,” said Whittelsey.

At the end of the event, everyone will ride down to Dadeville and place flowers outside the dance studio where the mass shooting took place to show the community they are there for them.

