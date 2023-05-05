Warmer Weekend Ahead; Rain Chances Going Up Next Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Our weekend weather looks pretty good with temperatures warming up to the lower 80s on Saturday and mid 80s on Sunday. Rain coverage will be around 10% on Saturday and 20% on Sunday. Going into next week, our temperatures will continue to climb with mid to upper 80s early in the week and near 90 by Wednesday. While our temperatures are going up, rain chances will be heading that way too - it won’t be a washout on any given day, but the coverage of rain and storms will be very summer-like with shower and storm chances each afternoon and evening along the way. It will be hard to pinpoint exact locations and timing as we head into the week, so be sure to seek out our FutureCast on the WTVM weather app. Indications are by next weekend that we will be drying out a bit with a lower coverage of rain.

