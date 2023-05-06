16-year-old injured in shooting on Lafayette Drive in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a shooting that left a teen injured.

According to officials, police were called to Lafayette Drive - Benning Hills - around 2 a.m. on May 6 in reference to a shooting.

Officials say a 16-year-old victim was injured in the shooting. Their condition is currently unknown.

There is no word on a suspect at this time.

