Opelika police investigate after 1 injured in shooting on Powledge Ave.

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is investigating after one person was injured in a shooting on Powledge Avenue.

On May 5, at approximately 5:57 p.m., officers responded to a call of discharging a weapon in the 900 Block of Powledge Ave. Responding officers spoke with witnesses who stated they heard several gunshots in their immediate area.

While officers were responding to the scene, an officer working at East Alabama Medical Center notified dispatch that a 22-year-old male had just arrived to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

The victim is currently in critical condition.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Opelika Police Department at (334) 705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.

