COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one woman injured.

According to officials, the shooting occurred on May 6 near 4th Avenue and 29th Street in Columbus.

Police investigate after woman shot in face in Columbus (Source: WTVM)

Officials say a female victim was shot in the face. However, officials say the injury doesn’t appear to be life-threatening.

There is no word on any suspects at this time.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.