Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Police investigate after woman shot in face in Columbus

Police investigate after woman shot in face in Columbus
Police investigate after woman shot in face in Columbus(Source: WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one woman injured.

According to officials, the shooting occurred on May 6 near 4th Avenue and 29th Street in Columbus.

Police investigate after woman shot in face in Columbus
Police investigate after woman shot in face in Columbus(Source: WTVM)

Officials say a female victim was shot in the face. However, officials say the injury doesn’t appear to be life-threatening.

There is no word on any suspects at this time.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama fashion designer making waves across the country with dress designs
Alabama fashion designer making waves across the country with dress designs
Stoney Mathis
Columbus mayor appoints interim Chief of Police
Law enforcement on Bobby Court
Man arrested following chase, standoff in Columbus at Boby Court
Missing 11-year-old girl Kelsea Fontenot
Columbus police, family locate 11-year-old girl
Drug bust on Vista Drive leads to two arrested
2 men arrested on numerous charges following a major drug bust in Columbus

Latest News

Missing 11-year-old girl Kelsea Fontenot
Columbus police, family locate 11-year-old girl
The Opelika Police Department is investigating after one person was injured in a shooting on...
Opelika police investigate after 1 injured in shooting on Powledge Ave.
16-year-old injured in shooting on Lafayette Drive in Columbus
16-year-old injured in shooting on Lafayette Drive in Columbus
Law enforcement on Bobby Court
Man arrested following chase, standoff in Columbus at Boby Court