Police investigate after woman shot in face in Columbus
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one woman injured.
According to officials, the shooting occurred on May 6 near 4th Avenue and 29th Street in Columbus.
Officials say a female victim was shot in the face. However, officials say the injury doesn’t appear to be life-threatening.
There is no word on any suspects at this time.
