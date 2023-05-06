Smiths Station, Central Baseball advance to state semifinals

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Smiths Station and Central are set to face-off in the AHSAA 7A semifinals.

Smiths Station swept Baker after a five-hour rain delay in game one. The Panthers held onto a 2-1 lead for the win in the first game and won the second game 6-1 for the sweep.

Central, who won the state championship a year ago, defeated Enterprise 2-1 to take the series.

The Enterprise Wildcats took game one of the series with a walk-off walk to win 3-2. Central flipped the script to take game two, 1-0. In the critical game three, the Red Devils took an early lead and never looked back to win the game 9-4.

Central is in the AHSAA 7A semifinals for the third year in a row, and Smiths Station is looking for their first state title since 2015.

Smiths Station and Central will compete for a spot in the state championship game May 12-13.

