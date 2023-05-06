Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Smiths Station, Central Baseball advance to state semifinals

Smiths Station and Central are set to face-off in the AHSAA 7A semifinals.
Smiths Station and Central are set to face-off in the AHSAA 7A semifinals.(WTVM)
By Zach Card
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Smiths Station and Central are set to face-off in the AHSAA 7A semifinals.

Smiths Station swept Baker after a five-hour rain delay in game one. The Panthers held onto a 2-1 lead for the win in the first game and won the second game 6-1 for the sweep.

Central, who won the state championship a year ago, defeated Enterprise 2-1 to take the series.

The Enterprise Wildcats took game one of the series with a walk-off walk to win 3-2. Central flipped the script to take game two, 1-0. In the critical game three, the Red Devils took an early lead and never looked back to win the game 9-4.

Central is in the AHSAA 7A semifinals for the third year in a row, and Smiths Station is looking for their first state title since 2015.

Smiths Station and Central will compete for a spot in the state championship game May 12-13.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama fashion designer making waves across the country with dress designs
Alabama fashion designer making waves across the country with dress designs
Stoney Mathis
Columbus mayor appoints interim Chief of Police
Law enforcement on Bobby Court
Man arrested following chase, standoff in Columbus at Boby Court
Missing 11-year-old girl Kelsea Fontenot
Columbus police, family locate 11-year-old girl
Drug bust on Vista Drive leads to two arrested
2 men arrested on numerous charges following a major drug bust in Columbus

Latest News

WTVM to host Reel Fishin' Weekend Show
WTVM, Eufaula Chamber of Commerce to host Reel Fishin’ Weekend Show
Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne throws during an NCAA college football scrimmage,...
Freeze, Auburn land Payton Thorne in the transfer portal
Schley County baseball advances to quarterfinals
Schley County baseball advances to quarterfinals
Schley County baseball advances to quarterfinals
Schley County baseball advances to quarterfinals