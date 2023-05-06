Summer-Like Weather Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - I hope you got the pool ready last week, because this week you’ll want to get in it! Our nice, warm day will turn to a muggy and mild night tonight with temps bottoming out in the upper 50s and low 60s. Tomorrow will be similar to today with a slim chance of a shower or two but overall dry and warm conditions. Actually, slightly warmer temps than today expected as we end the weekend. This will then lead us into a week filled with above average highs (in the mid and upper 80s) and the chance of a few showers/thunderstorms every day. We could see some 90s in the mix by mid-week! This warm and unsettled weather will all be thanks to a high pressure system dominating the southeast, leaving us in a very summer-like pattern for the next 9 days.

