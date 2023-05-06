Business Break
Weekend is Looking Dry; Rain Chance Goes Up Next Week

Weekend Forecast WTVM
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The weekend is shaping up to be drier than yesterday, though there will be a few isolated showers at times, mainly in the afternoon/evening. To be more specific, today will feature a slim chance of isolated pop-up showers with more sunshine than clouds! Sunday is expected to have a little more rain towards the later evening hours, but the sunshine will be around for most of the day. Temperatures this weekend return will be in the low to mid 80s, but it is likely the Valley will see its first 90-degree day of 2023 early next week! Speaking of the start of the work week, the weather pattern really begins to shift into our summerlike conditions with the anticipation of rain every day next week! The coverage of rain is still relatively low with no washout days expected, and temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s; however, this is a key indicator of the switch from our spring-like weather into summer!

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

