4 injured in two shootings on Bay Ave., 10th St. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two women are injured after being shot on Bay Avenue in Columbus.

According to officials, two women were shot near Banks Food Hall - near Bay Avenue - shortly after 3 a.m. Officials say the two women were trying to get to the hospital in a private vehicle when the driver who was not a gunshot wound victim got into an accident.

The victims’ injuries do not appear to be life threatening. One woman has been treated and released and the other remains at the hospital.

Officials say they were also called out before 2 a.m. in reference to a shooting in the 2800 block of 10th Street. Two male victims were also injured in a shooting.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.

There is no word on suspects at this time.

