Above Average High Temperatures for the Valley this Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We will be wrapping up the weekend with almost perfect conditions today! It will be a sunny Sunday with temperatures warming up to the mid-80s, but we are not going to rule out the chance of an isolated shower developing in the afternoon/evening. We will experience similar conditions for the first few days of the work week as well. As we transition into the summertime weather pattern, the rain chance will remain low, but the possibility of a pop-up shower occurring is very likely later in the day. Temperatures will be trending warmer than average for the work week in the upper 80s, but we have the possibility of hitting the first 90-degree day of 2023 come Wednesday. It looks like summer is right around the corner for the Valley.

