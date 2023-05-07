Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Above Average High Temperatures for the Valley this Week

Meteorologist McCord’s Forecast
Planner Today
Planner Today(WTVM Weather)
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We will be wrapping up the weekend with almost perfect conditions today! It will be a sunny Sunday with temperatures warming up to the mid-80s, but we are not going to rule out the chance of an isolated shower developing in the afternoon/evening. We will experience similar conditions for the first few days of the work week as well. As we transition into the summertime weather pattern, the rain chance will remain low, but the possibility of a pop-up shower occurring is very likely later in the day. Temperatures will be trending warmer than average for the work week in the upper 80s, but we have the possibility of hitting the first 90-degree day of 2023 come Wednesday. It looks like summer is right around the corner for the Valley.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama fashion designer making waves across the country with dress designs
Alabama fashion designer making waves across the country with dress designs
Law enforcement on Bobby Court
Man arrested following chase, standoff in Columbus at Boby Court
Police investigate after woman shot in face in Columbus
Police investigate after woman shot in face in Columbus
Missing 11-year-old girl Kelsea Fontenot
Columbus police, family locate 11-year-old girl
Stoney Mathis
Columbus mayor appoints interim Chief of Police

Latest News

Another warm day tomorrow with a slim chance of a passing shower.
Summer-Like Weather Ahead
Weekend Forecast WTVM
Weekend is Looking Dry; Rain Chance Goes Up Next Week
There may be showers and storms at times Saturday.
Warmer Weekend Ahead; Rain Chances Going Up Next Week
POP TODAY - 12 Hour
The Dry Weather Pattern is Over for the Valley with the Return of the Rain