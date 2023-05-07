Columbus authorities search for missing 35-year-old man
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A search is underway by the Columbus Police Department for a 35-year-old missing man last seen on Martin Luther King Blvd.
Police say Cordale McKissic went missing from the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Blvd. between 7 p.m. May 6 and 9 a.m. May 7.
McKissic is described as 5′9, 260 with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on this individual’s whereabouts should contact the Columbus Police Department at 706-563-3449.
Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.