1 person injured following Columbus interstate shooting, suspect in custody
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A highway shooting investigation is underway by the Columbus Police Department.
According to authorities, the shooting happened on Interstate 185 South just past the Manchester Expressway exit.
One person was injured in the incident, and law officials have arrested a suspect.
Officials advise drivers to use caution while driving in the area or take an alternate route.
