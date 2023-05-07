1 person injured following Columbus interstate shooting, suspect in custody

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A highway shooting investigation is underway by the Columbus Police Department.

According to authorities, the shooting happened on Interstate 185 South just past the Manchester Expressway exit.

We are investigating a shooting on I-185S just past the exit ramp to Manchester Expy. Please use caution if you're traveling in the area or take an alternate route. #cpdga pic.twitter.com/hEw3LtENAY — Columbus, Georgia Police Department (@CPDGA) May 7, 2023

One person was injured in the incident, and law officials have arrested a suspect.

Officials advise drivers to use caution while driving in the area or take an alternate route.

