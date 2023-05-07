Business Break
Drug bust leads to man arrested, charged with numerous crimes in LaGrange

(Source: WTVM)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One man is behind bars in LaGrange after a drug bust on Ringer Street.

According to the LaGrange Police Department, its Special Investigations Unit and uniformed patrol division completed a drug search warrant at a house on Ringer Street that resulted in the following being discovered:

  • Over 4 pounds of crack cocaine
  • About 200 Xanax pills
  • 9 lbs of marijuana
  • Powdered cocaine

During the warrant execution, officers arrested Frank Black, Sr., and charged him with the following crimes,

  • Trafficking cocaine
  • Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute
  • Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
  • Possession of Schedule 4 substance with intent to distribute

Black, Sr. was taken into custody and is being held at the Troup County Jail.

Alabama fashion designer making waves across the country with dress designs
Police investigate after woman shot in face in Columbus
