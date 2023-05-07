Drug bust leads to man arrested, charged with numerous crimes in LaGrange

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One man is behind bars in LaGrange after a drug bust on Ringer Street.

According to the LaGrange Police Department, its Special Investigations Unit and uniformed patrol division completed a drug search warrant at a house on Ringer Street that resulted in the following being discovered:

Over 4 pounds of crack cocaine

About 200 Xanax pills

9 lbs of marijuana

Powdered cocaine

During the warrant execution, officers arrested Frank Black, Sr., and charged him with the following crimes,

Trafficking cocaine

Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

Possession of Schedule 4 substance with intent to distribute

Black, Sr. was taken into custody and is being held at the Troup County Jail.

