LaGrange man arrested on numerous charges, including kidnapping

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A LaGrange man has been arrested and charged with multiple crimes, including kidnapping.

According to officials, Maquavious Brooks and Deatrice Ruthledge drove to the police department on May 7 around 4:30 a.m. to report an incident involving allegedly suspect Justin Deshun Cameron.

Victims say that Brooks was preparing to drive away from a residence on Snelson Street when Cameron hopped into the rear seat of the driver’s side and demanded Brooks drive, saying, “If you knew what was good for you, you would drive.”

While driving, Cameron ordered Brooks to take the suspect to Rutledge’s location, which is Cameron’s ex-girlfriend.

Brooks says he knew Rutledge was afraid of the suspect because of a previous conviction of aggravated assault and false imprisonment involving the woman. Therefore, he refused to drive him to her location.

After Cameron demanded Brooks call the ex-girlfriend, he took the phone, made several threats to kill the driver, and insisted Rutledge send him money for his release.

After Rutledge sent $200, Brooks says Cameron ordered to be taken back to his vehicle on Snelson Street.

Additionally, Brooks says during the 30-minute drive, he had reason to believe the suspect possessed a gun and other weapons.

Cameron was ultimately charged with kidnapping, strong-arm robbery, and two counts of felony terroristic threats.

