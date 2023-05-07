Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

SUV driver hits crowd at Texas bus stop near border; 7 dead

Police in Brownsville, Texas, say seven people are dead and at least six are injured after they...
Police in Brownsville, Texas, say seven people are dead and at least six are injured after they were struck by a vehicle while waiting at a city bus stop.
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Seven people were killed and up to six were injured Sunday after they were struck by a vehicle while waiting at a city bus stop outside of a migrant shelter in the border city of Brownsville, Texas, police said.

Brownsville police investigator Martin Sandoval said the crash happened about 8:30 a.m.

Shelter director Victor Maldonado of the Bishop Enrique San Pedro Ozanam Center said he reviewed the shelter’s surveillance video on Sunday morning after receiving a call about the crash.

The city bus stop is across the street from the shelter and is not marked. There was no bench, and people waiting there were sitting along the curb, Maldonado said. He said most of the victims were Venezuelan men.

“What we see in the video is that this SUV, a Range Rover, just ran the light that was about a hundred feet away and just went through the people who were sitting there in the bus stop,” Maldonado said.

The Ozanam shelter is the only overnight shelter in the city of Brownsville and manages the release of thousands of migrants from federal custody.

“In the last two months, we’ve been getting 250 to 380 a day,” Maldonado said. The shelter can hold 250, but many who arrive leave the same day. In the last several weeks, an uptick in border crossings prompted the city to declare an emergency as local, state and federal resources coordinated the enforcement and humanitarian response.

While the shelter offers migrants transportation during the week, they are also free to use the city’s public transportation.

“Some of them were on the way to the bus station, because they were on their way to their destination,” the director said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama fashion designer making waves across the country with dress designs
Alabama fashion designer making waves across the country with dress designs
Police investigate after woman shot in face in Columbus
Police investigate after woman shot in face in Columbus
Law enforcement on Bobby Court
Man arrested following chase, standoff in Columbus at Boby Court
Missing 11-year-old girl Kelsea Fontenot
Columbus police, family locate 11-year-old girl
Stoney Mathis
Columbus mayor appoints interim Chief of Police

Latest News

1 person injured following Columbus interstate shooting, suspect in custody
People gather across the street from a shopping center after a shooting Saturday, May 6, 2023,...
Police: 8 killed in Texas mall shooting, gunman also dead
A Russian serviceman guards in an area of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station in territory...
Worries grow about Ukraine nuke plant amid evacuations
Cordale McKissic
Columbus authorities search for missing 35-year-old man