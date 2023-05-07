Shooting on Bowman Street in Columbus leaves man injured from gunshots to leg

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A shooting on Bowman Street in Columbus leaves one man injured.

According to the police department, officers received a call around 3 p.m. concerning shots fired.

Upon arrival at the scene, one victim was discovered suffering from two gunshots to the leg.

It is unclear at this time what led up to the shooting or if any arrests have been made.

