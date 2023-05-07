Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Shooting on Bowman Street in Columbus leaves man injured from gunshots to leg

Shooting on Bowman Street in Columbus
Shooting on Bowman Street in Columbus(Source: WTVM)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A shooting on Bowman Street in Columbus leaves one man injured.

According to the police department, officers received a call around 3 p.m. concerning shots fired.

Upon arrival at the scene, one victim was discovered suffering from two gunshots to the leg.

It is unclear at this time what led up to the shooting or if any arrests have been made.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama fashion designer making waves across the country with dress designs
Alabama fashion designer making waves across the country with dress designs
Police investigate after woman shot in face in Columbus
Police investigate after woman shot in face in Columbus
Law enforcement on Bobby Court
Man arrested following chase, standoff in Columbus at Boby Court
Missing 11-year-old girl Kelsea Fontenot
Columbus police, family locate 11-year-old girl
1 person injured following Columbus interstate shooting, suspect in custody

Latest News

1 person injured following Columbus interstate shooting, suspect in custody
Cordale McKissic
Columbus authorities search for missing 35-year-old man
LaGrange man arrested on numerous charges, including kidnapping
According to officials, two women were shot near Banks Food Hall - near Bay Avenue and 10th...
4 injured in two shootings on Bay Ave., 10th St. in Columbus