Spotty Showers/Storms Every Day This Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With summer-like temperatures this week will come summer-like rain chances! Tonight will be mild and muggy with lows in the 60s and a few clouds sticking around. Starting tomorrow expect highs to be in the upper 80s and low 90s every day through the next weekend. Lows will be above average too, staying in the mid 60s every night. We also have a great deal of moisture in the air, so it will be feeling pretty muggy! This is what brings that chance of showers into the picture. So since we will have all this heat energy and moisture in the air, you can expect to see some showers and a few thunderstorms almost every afternoon this week. A few of these could linger into the overnight hours before things cool back down a little bit. The good news is, if you like the summer weather you’ll get to enjoy another weekend of it next Saturday and Sunday! And don’t worry, despite the slight rain chances every day we should still see our fair share of sunshine!

