Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Camp Hill to name city buildings after Philstavious Dowdell and Karmeshae Thomas

Camp Hill, Alabama
Camp Hill, Alabama(Source: City of Camp HIll)
By Reagan Ranzer
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMP HILL, Ala. (WTVM) - The city of Camp Hill, Alabama, is naming two buildings in their Municipal Complex after two young residents who lost their lives.

One is Phil Dowdell, who passed away during the deadly mass shooting in Dadeville almost three weeks ago at his sister’s Sweet 16 birthday party and Karmesahe Thomas, a well-known resident within the Camp Hill community who lost her life in a car accident in 2014.

Camp Hill’s Municipal Complex buildings were purchased in 2021, formally known as Camp Hill Baptist Church. Mayor Messiah Williams-Cole said they’ve been calling the buildings Town Hall and the Council Building since the purchase.

“For the past four or five months, we’ve been trying to decide on names for it,” said Mayor Williams-Cole.

It wasn’t until the recent deadly mass shooting in Dadeville that Mayor Williams-Cole heard one of Camp Hill’s own, Philstavious Dowdell, was shot at his sister’s birthday party. This prompted the nominations on who the two buildings would be named after.

“Just knowing that it happened to him and knowing that something that had happened so close to home and affected our citizens, my citizen’s people that I grew up with,” he said. “Phil has always been in my life, no because he and I are family but because he literally grew up four-minute walk from my house.”

Next Monday, in a city council meeting, city officials will vote on the council building to be named “Philstavious L. Dowdell Memorial Community Building” and Town Hall to be named “Karmeshae N. Thomas Memorial Town Hall.”

Kameshae Thomas was a beloved member of the Camp Hill community. The 19-year-old tragically lost her life in a car accident in 2014.

She was set to attend the Southern Union State community college in Wadley to play volleyball. Her sister, Ashanti Thomas, said her death had a major impact on the community.

“She was very sweet, very ambitious, very smart. She had this energy that would like light up the room, you know, like that would make people gravitate toward her,” said Ashanti.

Kameshae Thomas was known as a star athlete and straight-A student who also took on the responsibility of a full-time mother while attending Dadeville High School.

“It’s legendary to me. I feel like that’s something that my niece will always be able to look at and be like. That building is named after my mom because the impact she had on the community and the people around it,” said Ashanti.

Ashanti Thomas is in the mental health field and is currently in school to be a counselor to help those who have been through traumatic experiences like herself. She was in the car with her sister when the accident took place, along with Karmeshae’s boyfriend and her daughter. Ashanti said she wants to help change the world and help others struggling with coping.

“I feel like if I got through it, I can help somebody else.”

Mayor Williams-Cole said he hopes the community will attend the city council meeting Monday to support.

“I wanted to choose two people who I thought positive of, two people who I thought represented what it was like to be a good Camp Hillian.”

If the resolutions do pass on Monday at the city council meeting, the official renaming will be celebrated next year at their annual Black History Month event on February 29th.

The mayor said since the hail storm that took place a few months ago, it’s done a lot of damage to the buildings, and he wants to make sure everything is taken care of before they officially name the buildings after both Phil and Karmeshae.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 person injured following Columbus interstate shooting, suspect in custody
1 person injured following Columbus interstate shooting, suspect in custody
Alabama fashion designer making waves across the country with dress designs
Alabama fashion designer making waves across the country with dress designs
4 injured in two shootings on Bay Ave., 10th St. in Columbus
4 injured in two shootings on Bay Ave., 10th St. in Columbus
Drug bust leads to man arrested, charged with numerous crimes in LaGrange
LaGrange man arrested on numerous charges, including kidnapping

Latest News

GSP: Officials release results from Columbus weekend crime suppression detail
LaGrange man arrested on numerous charges, including kidnapping
LaGrange man arrested on numerous charges, including kidnapping
Drug bust leads to man arrested, charged with numerous crimes in LaGrange
Drug bust leads to man arrested, charged with numerous crimes in LaGrange
4 injured in two shootings on Bay Ave., 10th St. in Columbus
4 injured in two shootings on Bay Ave., 10th St. in Columbus