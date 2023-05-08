Business Break
Chance of Storms Again Tomorrow

Elise’s Forecast
A few showers and storms again tomorrow.
By Elise Uschmann
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A warm and muggy day will turn to a somewhat less warm but stilly muggy night tonight. Temperatures in the mid and upper 60s out the door again tomorrow, with a light breeze in place. Your Tuesday afternoon will bring more spotty showers and thunderstorms and highs even closer to the 90 degree mark... In fact, it’s likely to be the first 90 degree day of the season for many! The overnight will bring similar conditions to tonight, with the chance of showers decreasing and temps in the upper 60s. Wednesday we will continue to rinse and repeat, but the saving grace will be a front moving through that will bring temps back to average for this time of year (low 60s overnight, mid 80s in the PM) and slightly lower dewpoints through the weekend. The average highs will only stick around for one day though, because we are back on the way to 90 again Friday afternoon, with widespread 90s expected through the weekend!

