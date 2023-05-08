Business Break
Early summertime pattern: warm, muggy, chance of rain and storms

Tyler’s forecast
A chance of showers and storms will be around most days this week with highs in the mid 80s to near 90 degrees.
By Tyler Allender
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’ll see a chance of showers and storms this week, especially through Wednesday, as highs top out in the mid 80s to near 90. Mother Day’s weekend is looking hotter and mostly dry.

Highs reach at least the mid 80s with about a 30% rain coverage.
Highs reach at least the mid 80s with about a 30% rain coverage.(Source: WTVM Weather)

We’ll have times of sun and clouds on this Monday. Rain coverage around 30% today with a thunderstorms also possible later this afternoon as activity moves from the northwest toward the southeast. Highs between 84 and 87 degrees.

Highs between 84 and 87° Monday.
Highs between 84 and 87° Monday.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Partly cloudy tonight with a few isolated showers or storms, especially this evening. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Hot and humid with a chance of showers and storms Tuesday, especially after the noon hour. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. If we hit 90 in Columbus, that’d be the first official time this year... and more to come.

We could have our first official 90° day of the year Tuesday.
We could have our first official 90° day of the year Tuesday.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Looks like rain coverage will be around 30-40% Wednesday as a weak front moves in from the northeast. Partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 once again.

Best chance of showers and storms this week comes between now and Wednesday it appears.
Best chance of showers and storms this week comes between now and Wednesday it appears.(Source: WTVM Weather)

The front won’t offer much relief Thursday other than slightly drier conditions perhaps. Highs in the mid 80s with a couple isolated storms possible. As we head toward Mother’s Day weekend, it looks mostly dry and even hotter. Highs in the low to maybe even mid 90s in spots with lows in the upper 60s to near 70.

Drier by the weekend and hotter with highs easily above 90 degrees.
Drier by the weekend and hotter with highs easily above 90 degrees.(Source: WTVM Weather)

