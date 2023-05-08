Business Break
GSP: Officials release results from Columbus weekend crime suppression detail

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia State Patrol (GSP) and Columbus law officials conducted a crime suppression detail over the Cinco de Mayo weekend.

Over three days, authorities stopped nearly 750 vehicles, resulting in 684 warnings given out and 410 arrests, ranging from outstanding warrants to DUIs.

These operations usually aim to identify and arrest people violating laws, criminal activity, and crime-related actions.

Law enforcement utilized multiple resources, including intelligence, technology, aerial assets and more.

