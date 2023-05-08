Local Phenix City church to host Mother’s Day luncheon

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A local Phenix City church will be holding a special brunch in honor of Mother’s Day coming up this weekend.

Bethel AME Church, located at 105 Highway 165, is hosting its Mother & Daughter Luncheon on May 13, starting at 10 a.m.

The theme for the event is Isaiah 66:13, “The love shared between a mother and daughter is endless.”

Tickets are $25 for a mother and daughter pair or $15 for a single ticket.

