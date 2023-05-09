Business Break
1 person injured following shooting on Talbotton Road in Columbus

Shooting on Warm Springs Road in Columbus
Shooting on Warm Springs Road in Columbus(WTVM)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There is an ongoing investigation by the Columbus Police Department regarding a shooting incident that resulted in one individual sustaining injuries.

At approximately 8:15 p.m., the shooting incident happened on Talbotton Road near 12th Avenue, as per Columbus authorities.

One person was shot and sustained an injury to the shoulder. However, the victim is in stable condition.

This is a developing story.

Please continue to stay updated with News Leader 9 as we gather more details about the shooting.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

