1 person injured following shooting on Talbotton Road in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There is an ongoing investigation by the Columbus Police Department regarding a shooting incident that resulted in one individual sustaining injuries.

At approximately 8:15 p.m., the shooting incident happened on Talbotton Road near 12th Avenue, as per Columbus authorities.

One person was shot and sustained an injury to the shoulder. However, the victim is in stable condition.

This is a developing story.

