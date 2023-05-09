15 Harris Co. High School seniors sign commitment letters for Georgia Future Educator’s Day

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County School District celebrated during their Georgia Future Educator’s Signing Day.

This event is held for graduating seniors who have completed the pathway for “teaching as a profession” - or TAP - or who are interested in a future as an educator.

15 students signed a letter of commitment to pursue a degree in education and, in turn, committing to improve the quality of education for students in Georgia.

This endeavor is supported by the Georgia State School Superintendent’s Office, the Georgia Department of Education’s Division of Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education (CTAE), Georgia Early Childhood Education Foundation (GECEF), and Georgia’s colleges and universities.

Congratulations to those seniors!

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.