15 Harris Co. High School seniors sign commitment letters for Georgia Future Educator’s Day

By Jessie Gibson
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County School District celebrated during their Georgia Future Educator’s Signing Day.

This event is held for graduating seniors who have completed the pathway for “teaching as a profession” - or TAP - or who are interested in a future as an educator.

15 students signed a letter of commitment to pursue a degree in education and, in turn, committing to improve the quality of education for students in Georgia.

This endeavor is supported by the Georgia State School Superintendent’s Office, the Georgia Department of Education’s Division of Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education (CTAE), Georgia Early Childhood Education Foundation (GECEF), and Georgia’s colleges and universities.

Congratulations to those seniors!

