20-month-old killed in farm accident, sheriff’s office says

After stopping to unhook a trailer, a man hit 20-month-old Walker Maassen with the vehicle, the...
After stopping to unhook a trailer, a man hit 20-month-old Walker Maassen with the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.(MGN)
By KTIV Staff and Debra Worley
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV/Gray News) – A 20-month-old was killed in a farm accident Saturday evening, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said a 30-year-old man was driving a 2011 GMC Yukon around 6 p.m. at a farm residence in Iowa.

After stopping to unhook a trailer, he hit 20-month-old Walker Maassen with the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Walker was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office did not indicate if any charges were filed in connection with the child’s death.

Alabama fashion designer making waves across the country with dress designs
GSP: Officials release results from Columbus weekend crime suppression detail
1 person injured following Columbus interstate shooting, suspect in custody
Shooting on Warm Springs Road in Columbus
1 person injured following shooting on Talbotton Road in Columbus
