Auburn police arrest Notasulga man on identity theft charges

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A Notasulga man has been arrested in Auburn on a felony identity theft warrant.

According to the Auburn Police Department, 50-year-old Romarlo Quinell Maddox was arrested on May 5 after officers received a report of a stolen vehicle on April 17.

A victim reported that a vehicle had been stolen from the 200 block of West Longleaf Drive, where the vehicle was being stored, sometime between Aug. and late Oct. 2022.

During the investigation of the theft, it was determined that a fraudulent title had been obtained and forged to illegally transfer ownership of the vehicle.

Maddox was developed as a suspect involved in illegally obtaining the title using the victim’s information.

Additional evidence associated with identity theft was recovered, and Maddox was arrested in obedience to a warrant for identity theft on May 5.

He was transported to the Lee County Jail and held on a $5,000 bond.

This case remains under investigation with the possibility of additional charges and arrests.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.