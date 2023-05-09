Camp Hill continues clean-up efforts after hail-storm 2 months ago

CAMP HILL, Ala. (WTVM) - Homeowners in Camp Hill, Alabama, are still spending their days fixing up their homes after a huge hailstorm hit the small town nearly two months ago.

“You kind of wonder will I ever get this mess cleared out… Will it ever be home again?” said resident Rosaline Bundy.

Blue tarp is seen throughout the small town of Camp Hill as residents in the community work on repairing roofs, windows and shattered windshields, following a hail storm that came through the city, leaving softball size hail just seven weeks ago.

“90 percent of the roofs in town, some houses are uninhabitable, and they’ve moved people out, and some were still struggling with to put entire floors in some of these,” said resident and volunteer Dean Bonner.

Cars were severely damaged, and many were deemed unsafe to drive.

“Some got hauled away for junk, some got replaced, some been repaired, some had liability, so people were struggling whether to fix their glass or go get groceries,” said Bonner.

Dean Bonner said a four-person natural disaster response team, including himself, was created before the storm, and their storm shelter formally opened a day before the hailstorm hit.

Bonner said the same 6 to 8 volunteer firefighters who had been helping with clean-up efforts were also among the first to respond to the deadly mass shooting in Dadeville.

“And then the shooting happened, and that involves some of the same families that have been devastated that home they out water coming out falling on their bed and now their kids [have] been shot up and the same firemen were down there at the scene first responders holding these kids as their bleeding and dying. So it’s been a double edge thing that hit us twice it’s been hard,” said Bonner.

Rosaline Bundy just moved into her house weeks before the hailstorm and says only a handful of rooms in her house are safe to move around in, especially after the majority of her roof has been damaged.

“When I finally got up in the morning, I could peak out a little and see a lot more damage around me but not in my bedroom,” said Bundy.

Bonner said they are hoping to receive individual assistance that allows residents to apply for FEMA assistance to receive money to help with damages.

Bonner said the Alabama Center for Rural Organizing and Systemic Solutions, also known as ACROSS, was created here in Camp Hill and made up of volunteers to help during this time.

