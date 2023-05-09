Business Break
Columbus police searching for fraud suspect

By Jessie Gibson
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is searching for a man accused of using a stolen ID to pawn a stolen firearm.

According to officials, the individual used a stolen ID card to pawn a stolen firearm at a local pawn shop. The identification the suspect used to pawn the weapon belongs to a person who is deceased.

If you know this person, contact Sgt. D. Willis at 706-225-4065 or dwillis@columbusga.org.

