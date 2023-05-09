COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is searching for a man accused of using a stolen ID to pawn a stolen firearm.

According to officials, the individual used a stolen ID card to pawn a stolen firearm at a local pawn shop. The identification the suspect used to pawn the weapon belongs to a person who is deceased.

Columbus police searching for fraud suspect (Source: Columbus Police Dept.)

If you know this person, contact Sgt. D. Willis at 706-225-4065 or dwillis@columbusga.org.

