Cougars set to face Lincoln Memorial in NCAA DII Softball Tournament

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The stage is set, and the Columbus State Cougars now know who they will face in the tournament.

During the NCAA DII Softball Championship Selection Show, it was released that the Cougars would be ranked fourth in the Southeast region and will be taking on the fifth-ranked Lincoln Memorial Railsplitters.

Coach Huskisson says his team knows what to expect and they are more than optimistic about the weekend ahead.

“We played them in February downtown, and we play really well, went our way. I don’t expect it to be as easy as it was then. Those guys can hit and they’ve got a great pitcher on their team. So and the other brackets got King and North Georgia. We’ve beaten King, Lincoln Memorial and obviously everybody knows what happened to us and North Georgia. So that’s going to be a good bracket. But our mindset is on Lincoln Memorial, we know they have a pitcher that can throw it about 65 MPH, and they’ve got three or four kids in the lineup that can hit it. So we’ve got to get prepared for that this week,” Columbus State Softball Head Coach Brad Huskisson said.

Members of the team also shared their thoughts on the upcoming matchup.

“I mean regardless of who we play, we know it’s going to be the top eight teams anyway. So we’ve already played Lincoln Memorial and had a pretty good matchup against them at the beginning of the year, down at South Commons. So we do have a good idea, and I definitely think we are prepared and we have the rest of the week to get prepared,” Grace Kiser, the Senior Columbus State catcher said.

“Looking forward to another rematch, we’ve played them we’ve played them well and you know it’s postseason, so survive and advance,” Hannah-Rose Corbin, the Senior Columbus State pitcher said.

“Just giving us an opportunity to play, the game another time. Because during the postseason, anything can happen and it takes a team to win. So I think playing a team that we’ve already played in the year. I think it’s really exciting, Brooke Miller, the Junior Columbus State second baseman said.

The Cougars will be back in action when they kick off the Southeast Regional this Thursday in Dahlonega, Georgia.

The first pitch is slated for 4:30 P.M.

