Lafayette PD: Suspect arrested in illegal mattress dumping

LAFAYETTE, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lafayette Police Department has arrested a suspect in the illegal mattress dumping investigation.

Reports indicate that Dharmeshkumar Patel, the owner of Lanett Inn, has been charged with five counts of criminal littering after hiring a crew to dispose of numerous mattresses in landfills.

Police say Patel called multiple landfills asking for permission to dump the item, but they all responded no.

Patel refuses to disclose the names of the people he hired. Therefore, the investigation is still ongoing at this time.

More charges are pending.

