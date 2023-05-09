COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Warrant executions by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office lead to two validated gang members being arrested on numerous charges, including murder and over $1.1 million in meth being seized from one suspect’s residence in Midland, Georgia.

According to Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman, Quardarrius Strong and Kevon Carter were arrested by the sheriff’s office’s Drug, Gang and Fugitive Unit and several other agencies after being tracked down.

Strong was taken into custody at his Midland home and charged with the following,

Two counts of felony murder

Five counts of violation of Street Gang Terrorism Prevention Act

Tampering with evidence

Giving false statements

Following Strong’s arrest, the MSCO Investigative Bureau received a second search warrant and recovered the following from the suspect’s residence,

25.5 lbs. of methamphetamine (estimated street value of $1,163,210)

Firearm

$4,000 in cash

Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office executes 2 major arrests, over $1.1 million in meth seized (Source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)

Upon his arrest, Strong received the additional charges of:

Eight counts of participating in criminal gang activity

Four counts of third-degree forgery

Three counts of fourth-degree forgery

Trafficking meth

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Possession of drug-related objects

Carter was arrested at his East Columbus home on the following warrants,

Two counts of felony murder

Three counts of violation of Street Gang Terrorism Prevention Act

Both men are being held at the Muscogee County Jail while both cases are still under investigation.

