Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office executes 2 major arrests, over $1.1 million in meth seized

Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office executes 2 major arrests, over $1.1 million in meth seized
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office executes 2 major arrests, over $1.1 million in meth seized(Source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Warrant executions by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office lead to two validated gang members being arrested on numerous charges, including murder and over $1.1 million in meth being seized from one suspect’s residence in Midland, Georgia.

According to Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman, Quardarrius Strong and Kevon Carter were arrested by the sheriff’s office’s Drug, Gang and Fugitive Unit and several other agencies after being tracked down.

Strong was taken into custody at his Midland home and charged with the following,

  • Two counts of felony murder
  • Five counts of violation of Street Gang Terrorism Prevention Act
  • Tampering with evidence
  • Giving false statements

Following Strong’s arrest, the MSCO Investigative Bureau received a second search warrant and recovered the following from the suspect’s residence,

  • 25.5 lbs. of methamphetamine (estimated street value of $1,163,210)
  • Firearm
  • $4,000 in cash
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office executes 2 major arrests, over $1.1 million in meth seized
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office executes 2 major arrests, over $1.1 million in meth seized(Source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)

Upon his arrest, Strong received the additional charges of:

  • Eight counts of participating in criminal gang activity
  • Four counts of third-degree forgery
  • Three counts of fourth-degree forgery
  • Trafficking meth
  • Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
  • Possession of drug-related objects

Carter was arrested at his East Columbus home on the following warrants,

  • Two counts of felony murder
  • Three counts of violation of Street Gang Terrorism Prevention Act

Both men are being held at the Muscogee County Jail while both cases are still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama fashion designer making waves across the country with dress designs
Alabama fashion designer making waves across the country with dress designs
GSP: Officials release results from Columbus weekend crime suppression detail
1 person injured following Columbus interstate shooting, suspect in custody
1 person injured following Columbus interstate shooting, suspect in custody
Shooting on Warm Springs Road in Columbus
1 person injured following shooting on Talbotton Road in Columbus
Columbus police searching for fraud suspect
Columbus police searching for fraud suspect

Latest News

8 shootings in Columbus over 3 days, 7 suspects at-large
Damages from Camp Hill storm
Camp Hill continues clean-up efforts after hail-storm 2 months ago
Auburn police arrest Notasulga man on identity theft charges
Auburn police arrest Notasulga man on identity theft charges
On-demand lawn mowing services coming to Columbus
On-demand lawn mowing services coming to Columbus