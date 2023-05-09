Business Break
On-demand lawn mowing services coming to Columbus

By Jessie Gibson
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An on-demand lawn mowing service is coming to Columbus.

GreenPal is the nation’s leader in on-demand lawn mowing services and launched last week.

Founder of GreenPal, Gene Caballero, spoke with News Leader 9 on the new service.

GreenPal’s technology allows vendors to bid on lawns without having to visit the property and talk face-to-face with the homeowner. GreenPal eliminates the need to meet for payment and is a true “contactless” business.

For more information, click HERE.

